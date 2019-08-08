Delicious pizza with fewer carbs? Yes, please! April, the Rouses dietitian, shows you a pizza recipe using riced cauliflower for a low-carb crust.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bag frozen Birds Eye Riced Cauliflower Plain, thawed
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Rouses Olive Oil, divided
- 2 large eggs
- 1 to 1½ cups Kraft Finely Shredded Parmesan Cheese
- ½ cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
- ½ teaspoon Rouses Garlic Powder
- ½ teaspoon Rouses Dried Oregano
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- Your favorite pizza toppings — additional Mozzarella cheese, sliced black olives, turkey pepperoni, etc.
OTHER SUPPLIES:
- 6 paper towels
- 1 round sheet pan/pizza pan (approx. 16 inches)
- 1 rubber spatula
- 1 brush to oil pan
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat pan well with 1 tablespoon olive oil, using additional oil if needed.
Pour thawed riced cauliflower into a medium bowl. Using paper towels, press against cauliflower to absorb any extra liquid from it. Once the excess liquid is absorbed, remove paper towels and add eggs, 1 teaspoon olive oil, cheeses and all the seasonings.
Mix contents of the bowl using either a rubber spatula or your hands. Make sure to mix eggs in well.
Once the mixture is well-blended, place it in the center of the oiled pan. Starting in the middle of the pan, carefully press down on mixture, moving towards outer edge of the pan, until it makes an evenly spread, 12- to 14-inch circle. This should be a thinner style crust.
Place the pan in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the outer edges of the crust are brown, there are a few brown spots here and there on the crust, and the cheeses in the middle look “melted.”
Remove from the oven. Let stand for 5 minutes before adding your favorite toppings, including additional cheese.
Place in the oven for an additional 10-15 minutes, until additional cheese topping is melted.
Nutrition Facts (for crust only): Serving Size ¼ of pizza
212 calories, 14.7g total fat, 5g saturated fat, 632 mg sodium, 4 g carbs, 15g protein
