Causeway Hot Catfish Bowl

Panini Pete and Nick from Ed's Seafood Shed are preparing one of their signature dishes on Studio 10! The Causeway Hot Catfish Bowl puts a Gulf Coast spin on "Nashville Hot Chicken". Watch the video to see how they make this delicious dish!
