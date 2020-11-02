Charcuterie & Company caters cheese boards to go. They offer different sizes and varieties to fit your event/gathering or your specific tastes.
Charcuterie boards include meats, cheeses, fruit, gourmet spreads and more. Pickup is in Midtown Mobile and delivery is available.
The owner, Amy Hagler from Mobile, stopped by Studio 10 to make a delicious charcuterie board and tell us more about her new business.
Contact Charcuterie & Company:
Instagram: @charcuterie_and_company
Email: amy@charcuterieandcompany.com
Phone: 251-635-4531
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.