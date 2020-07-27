Enjoy fresh, delicious food without leaving your home or office! Fuse Kitchen is a virtual restaurant in Mobile that focuses on salads, wraps, and more options using quality, fresh ingredients. You can order through Waitr or DoorDash to have your favorite meal delivered to you. On Fridays, they're open for curbside pickup. Fuse also features a commissary and a food truck.
Joe visited Fuse Kitchen to check out three of their most popular items-- the customer favorite strawberry salad, loaded stuffed potato, and Mexican pizza.
Fuse is also kicking off "Won't You Be My Neighbor". Fuse Kitchen will come to your neighborhood and break out tables, chairs, lights and light music for dinner with your neighbors. Social distancing will be practiced!
Take advantage of the Fuse Kitchen food truck for your neighborhood or event. They also cater events, parties, weddings, anniversary parties, office parties, and staff meetings.
