Chef Jonavin's Smokey Brined Fried Catfish
1 lbs- Catfish Nuggets or Whole Filets Cut up
2 cups- Milk
2 tbsp- Smoked Salt
2 tbsp- White Pepper
2tbsp- Cajun Seasoning or Old Bay Seasoning
2 tsp- liquid smoke
2 Cups of Flour
1 Cup of Chicken Stock
2 Cups of Cornmeal Fish Fry
Directions
In a bowl, add the 4 cups milk and a heavy pinch of Smoked Salt, White Pepper, and Cajun or Old Bay Seasoning. Add in your liquid smoke and whisk to dissolve and add the fish chunks. Allow to soak for 30 minutes- 1 hour.
Take your flour, chicken stock, and seasoning combine well to create your wet batter ( use the same seasoning blend that was used for your catfish brine.
In a frying pan, add enough oil to fill 1-inch deep. Heat until the oil begins to swirl and the handle of a wooden spoon begins to sizzle as soon as it hits the oil. The oil will be about 350 degrees F.
Remove the fish from the milk in batches of 4 to 6 chunks. Shake the excess milk off the fish. coat fish in wet batter be sure to shake off excess wet batter and then coat in the flour and cornmeal mixture. Add the batch to the oil, making sure to not overcrowd the pan and bring down the temperature. Fry, flipping once if needed, until a light golden brown and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat until all the fish chunks are done.
Contact information:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.