catfish

Rouses Markets' Chef Nino shares his recipe for authentic blackened catfish with 12 herbs & spices.

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil leaves
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • 6 catfish filets or fish filets of your choice
  • 2 tablespoons Rouses Sicilian Olive Oil

STEPS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium mixing bowl combine all 12 herbs and spices. Mix well.

On a clean surface, lay out catfish filets. Coat both sides of catfish filets with olive oil. Generously sprinkle spice mixture on both sides of oiled filets.

Place seasoned fish filets on a sheet pan. Place pan in preheated oven, and bake for 30 minutes!

