Rouses Markets' Chef Nino shares his recipe for authentic blackened catfish with 12 herbs & spices.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium mixing bowl combine all 12 herbs and spices. Mix well.
On a clean surface, lay out catfish filets. Coat both sides of catfish filets with olive oil. Generously sprinkle spice mixture on both sides of oiled filets.
Place seasoned fish filets on a sheet pan. Place pan in preheated oven, and bake for 30 minutes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.