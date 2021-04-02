Nick and Amber with Squid Ink stop by Studio 10 to make a signature sandwich and cocktail!
The Chicken Banh Mi Bao is made with grilled chicken thigh, pickled daikon, carrots, cucumbers, jalapeno and cilantro on a steamed bao bun. They also demonstrate one of their delicious cocktails: 'Damn the Torpedoes' with Kraken rum, blueberry syrup, lime and squid ink.
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drink is Downtown Mobile's gastropub from Panini Pete Hospitality Group. The restaurant features dine-in, delivery, and takeout; and also has a happy hour weekdays with drink specials and snacks. Brunch is served on the weekends, when you can get Panini Pete's famous beignets.
- WANT TO GO?
- Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks
- 102 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
- 251-405-0031
- squidinkeats.com
