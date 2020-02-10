Brian from Carrabba's Italian Grill makes the perfect date night meal for Valentine's Day! Carrabba's Chicken Marsala is wood-fire grilled and topped with mushrooms and Carrabba's Lombardo Marsala wine sauce.
INGREDIENTS:
- For Sauce:
- 8 oz chicken breast (pounded thin)
- ¼ cup sliced button mushrooms
- 2 tsp yellow onion (fine chopped)
- ½ cup dry marsala wine
- ½ stick unsalted butter
- Flour
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Italian parsley (finely chopped)
- For Chicken:
- 4 boneless and skinless chicken breasts halves, 7 to 8 ounces each
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ½ teaspoons of favored grill seasoning
- Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley for garnish
STEPS:
1. Lightly season chicken with salt and black pepper. Heat oil or clarified butter over medium high heat in a sauté pan. Once the oil is hot, lightly dredge the chicken in flour and add to sauté pan.
2. Cook chicken for 2-3 minutes until browned and then flip over. Cook about 1 minute more, add the mushrooms and cook for another minute. When chicken is almost finished, add the Marsala wine, onion, a pinch of salt and black pepper, and allow the wine to reduce by 85%. When most of the wine has evaporated, remove from heat and toss the chicken and mushrooms well. The wine should be almost all evaporated and reduced to a thick syrup.
3. Allow the pan to cool for a minute. Cut the butter into small cubes (about 6). Return the pan to low heat and, using a wire whisk, fold the butter into the reduced wine one cube at a time. Stir constantly as you add the butter. Do not allow the sauce to get too hot or it will separate. Once all the butter is folded in, add chopped parsley and toss.
4. Place the sautéed chicken on the plate and spoon the remaining sauce over the chicken. Serve with your favorite side of pasta or vegetable.
