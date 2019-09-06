Chef Nino from Rouses makes a spicy, flavorful chicken served in tortillas with a tomato guacamole.
CREOLE TOMATO GUACAMOLE
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 large, ripe homegrown Creole tomatoes, cut into ¼-inch pieces
- 2 ripe avocados, peeled
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeds and membrane removed, minced
- 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- Dash of freshly grated black pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
STEPS:
Cut avocados in half and remove seeds. Scoop out avocado from the peel and cut into small pieces.
Add the onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, lime zest, salt, pepper, cumin and tomatoes. Mix lightly and serve immediately.
CHICKEN MIGNON TORTILLAS
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 Rouses All Natural Skinless Boneless Chicken Thighs
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- ½ tablespoon granulated garlic
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
- ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper, or to taste
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup Rouses Olive Oil
- 6 medium tortilla rounds
STEPS:
Place chicken thighs on work surface. Trim excess fat from chicken.
In a separate bowl, combine all dry ingredients, mixing well. Sprinkle ½ of the mixture over the tops of the chicken thighs. Turn chicken over and sprinkle rest of mixture over the other side.
Pour soy sauce over chicken on both sides, then repeat process with olive oil.
Bake in a preheated oven at 350º Fahrenheit for 40 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165º.
Remove from oven and cut chicken into long, thin strips and place chicken on tortilla rounds. Top with guacamole.
