Meat Boss is serving up this delicious pot pie for Cuisine for Kids. You can learn more about this fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center below!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bag frozen mixed veggies
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- ¾ cup milk
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 T. all-purpose flour
- ½ stick melted butter
- 1 t. Meat Boss Rub (your favorite)
- 1 lb. Meat Boss Smoked Chicken
- Topping: Biscuit Dough
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 400°. Mix all ingredients together and pour into a 9 x 13 dish. Top with biscuit dough. Bake until biscuit dough is done and filling is bubbly, about 30 minutes.
SPECIAL EVENT INFO:
Renasant Bank will be the title sponsor of Cuisine for Kids, a fundraiser to benefit the Child Advocacy Center on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Area restaurants will participate by donating a portion of their proceeds to the CAC to help fund much needed services for children who have been sexually abused or severely physically abused. This day of food and fundraising offers local restaurants an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment. If you would like to have your restaurant participate, please call the CAC at 251-432-1101 for more information.
Meat Boss-Cottage Hill
- Dine-In, Curbside, BBQ, Whole Smoked Meats, Catering
- 5401 Cottage Hill Rd.
- 251.591.4842
- Open Hours:
- Tuesday - Thursday 10am – 6pm
- Friday 7am – 6pm
- Saturday 8am – 2pm
- Breakfast ‘til 10:30 am on Friday & Saturday mornings
- www.MeatBoss.com
