This dish from chef Jonavin Murray puts a spin on two of America’s favorite foods… fried chicken and red velvet waffles.
INGREDIENTS:
- For Red Velvet Waffles:
- 2 cups flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
- 1/3 cup butter melted and cooled
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp red food coloring
STEPS:
1. Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, cocoa and salt in a large bowl. Beat the buttermilk, melted butter, eggs, vanilla and vinegar together in separate medium bowl until smooth, then stir in the red food coloring. Add the buttermilk mixture to the dry ingredients and whisk until smooth.
2. Heat your waffle iron according to the manufacturers' instructions. Spray the waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray and then pour about 1 cup of the waffle batter onto the waffle grid. Close and cook until the waffle is deep red and crisp on the outside, about 3 minutes.
INGREDIENTS:
- For Chicken:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup cold beer
- 3 cups oil for frying
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
STEPS:
1. In a medium bowl, stir together 1 cup flour, and baking powder (Season to preference). Mix in the beer.
2. Heat oil in a deep heavy skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
3. Place remaining 1/2 cup flour in a small bowl. Coat chicken strips or wings in flour, then dip floured strips into the batter. Fry a few at a time in hot oil, turning once, until coating is golden brown on both sides and internal temperature reaches 165*. Remove, and keep warm until serving.
