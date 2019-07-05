Kalli and JP from The Ruby Slipper Cafe, Mobile stopped by to make one of their most popular dishes. Chicken St. Charles is the perfect dish to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 4oz. pieces of Fried Chicken
- 1 Buttermilk Biscuit
- 10 leaves of Baby Spinach
- 2 Poached Eggs
- 2oz. Tasso Cream Sauce
- Seasoned Flour (enough to cover both pieces of chicken)
- 1tsp. Chives
STEPS:
1. Bread chicken with seasoned flour and an egg wash. Pat off excess flour.
2. Fry the chicken at 375 degrees until the two pieces are golden brown and the chicken has an internal temperature of at least 145-150 degrees. Approximately 5 minutes.
3. Place 2 eggs in lightly simmering poaching water. Cook for 3 minutes.
4. Plate spinach leaves, then cut the biscuit in half. Place halves on the dish on top of the spinach.
5. Place one piece of chicken on each biscuit half. Then add the eggs.
6. Ladle the Tasso cream sauce over the stacks and sprinkle chives for garnish.
