This chicken tortilla soup from Rouses' Chef Nino was a huge hit on the Studio 10 set. Co-host Chelsey ate 2½ bowls! You'll definitely want to make this one at home.
INGREDIENTS:
1 tablespoon Rouses Olive Oil
1 white onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 fresh serrano pepper, minced
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon dried oregano
1 (28-ounce) can San Marzano crushed tomatoes
1 teaspoon tomato paste
1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed chicken broth
1¼ cups water
1 cup whole corn kernels, cooked
1 cup white hominy
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 Rouses Rotisserie Chicken, deboned and finely shredded
¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
2 cups tortilla chips, crumbled
STEPS:
1. In a medium stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and serrano pepper to the oil, and sauté until vegetables are soft. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano, tomatoes, tomato paste, broth and water. Bring to a boil, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.
2. Stir in corn, hominy, beans, cilantro and chicken. Simmer for 30 minutes. Add salt and stir well.
3. Ladle soup into bowls and top with crumbled tortilla chips just before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.