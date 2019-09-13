Chef Nino from Rouses Markets has another great recipe...spicy sweet shrimp tacos!
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp (21 count), peeled and deveined 2 tablespoons tomato paste Juice of one lime
½ teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil ½ teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon chipotle chili powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
½ teaspoon fresh cilantro or oregano, chopped
6 small tortilla rounds
Favorite toppings of your choice (cotija cheese, cilantro, avocado, sliced jalapeños, etc.)
STEPS:
1. To make the marinade, whisk together the tomato paste, lime juice and oil in a small bowl.
2. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt and chopped herbs. Mix well.
3. Add shrimp and mix until covered with marinade. Refrigerate for one hour.
4. Remove shrimp from refrigerator. Heat a skillet on high. Add shrimp and sauté until shrimp have an outer crust on them. Or, heat a grill to high and either thread shrimp onto skewers or place them in a grill basket, and cook until shrimp have an outer crust on them.
