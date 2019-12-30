Rouses dietitian April has a quick and healthy snack to help you with those New Year's resolutions!

INGREDIENTS:

⅔ cups Creamy Peanut Butter, Sunbutter, or 5 Seed Butter

½ cups Lily’s No Added Sugar Dark Chocolate Chips

1 cup Old Fashioned Oats

2 Tablespoons Honey

3 Tablespoons Swerve Confectioners (optional)

2 Tablespoons Chia or Flax Seeds (optional)

STEPS:

Combine nut butter, chocolate chips, oats, and honey in a medium bowl. Stir well to combine. Place in the refrigerator for 15–30 minutes so they are easier to roll.

Roll into 12 bites (approximately 2-3 Tbsp per bite). Roll each ball in the shredded coconut. Enjoy! Store in a covered container in the refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Notes: Rolling in coconut is optional. You can add 2 Tablespoons of ground flaxseed in this recipe as well. Other options for rolling the balls – finely chopped almonds or chia seeds, or have them plain.

Nutrition Information: (includes optional Swerve confectioners) (see attached pic)

Serving Size: 3 Tablespoons