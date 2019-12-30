Rouses dietitian April has a quick and healthy snack to help you with those New Year's resolutions!
INGREDIENTS:
- ⅔ cups Creamy Peanut Butter, Sunbutter, or 5 Seed Butter
- ½ cups Lily’s No Added Sugar Dark Chocolate Chips
- 1 cup Old Fashioned Oats
- 2 Tablespoons Honey
- 3 Tablespoons Swerve Confectioners (optional)
- 2 Tablespoons Chia or Flax Seeds (optional)
STEPS:
Combine nut butter, chocolate chips, oats, and honey in a medium bowl. Stir well to combine. Place in the refrigerator for 15–30 minutes so they are easier to roll.
Roll into 12 bites (approximately 2-3 Tbsp per bite). Roll each ball in the shredded coconut. Enjoy! Store in a covered container in the refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Notes: Rolling in coconut is optional. You can add 2 Tablespoons of ground flaxseed in this recipe as well. Other options for rolling the balls – finely chopped almonds or chia seeds, or have them plain.
Nutrition Information: (includes optional Swerve confectioners) (see attached pic)
Serving Size: 3 Tablespoons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.