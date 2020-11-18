Chef Garrick from Nourish Cafe is making a fabulous dessert for the holiday season. This easy chocolate mousse can be used as a standalone dessert, cake or cupcake icing.
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces 70% bittersweet chocolate, chopped
- 2/3 cup heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 4 large egg yolks
- 1 cup whole milk
Suggested optional garnish: cacao nibs, chocolate shavings, whipped cream
STEPS:
Melt chocolate. Chill metal bowl, whisk with heavy cream and 1 tablespoon of sugar.
FOR CUSTARD:
Heat 1 cup whole milk with 2 tablespoons of sugar to dissolve up to a simmer. Temper the mixed yolks by pouring some of the milk into the yolks to warm, then pour back into the saucepan. Stir constantly over medium heat for 6-10 minutes or until it reaches 165 degrees. Do not exceed 175 degrees.
Strain custard into melted chocolate. Stir to fully mix. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
Whip heavy cream to soft peaks. Fold into the chocolate mixture. Cover and refrigerate.
- Nourish by Chef Garrick offers:
- Nourish- monthly virtual cooking classes
- Nourish- private experiences (small gatherings, corporate meetings, etc)
- Nourish Café at Moorer YMCA weekdays 10am-2pm 101 N. Water St. Mobile 36602
