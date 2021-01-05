Chef Jonavin Murray with "Thrive by Chef Jonavin" stopped by Studio 10 to grill up some delicious cilantro lime shrimp tacos! Be sure to check out his new cookbook and line of custom kitchen goods (info below).
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tbsp. freshly chopped cilantro
- Juice of 3 limes, divided
- ½ cup Gochujang
- kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/4 head red cabbage, shredded
- 1/4 c. mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp. Sriracha
- 4 medium tortillas
STEPS:
1. In a small bowl, mix together olive oil, cilantro, and 1/3 of the lime juice. Season with salt and pepper.
2. Add shrimp to a baking dish and pour over mixture. Toss until completely coated and let marinate 20 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, make slaw: In a large bowl, toss cabbage with mayo, remaining lime juice and Sriracha. Season with salt.
4. Heat grill to high. Skewer shrimp and grill until charred, 3 minutes per side.
5. Grill tortillas until charred, 1 minute per side.
6. Serve shrimp in tortillas with slaw.
- MORE INFO:
- Thrive by Chef Jonavin (Jonavin Murray)
- Designer Kitchen Supplies
- 251-219-0226
- thrivebychefjonavin.com
Thrive creates custom wood cutting boards, coasters, trays, kitchen islands and more. Chef Jonavin also has a new ebook cookbook called "From Struggle Meals to Real Deal". You can order your copy at thrivebychefjonavin.com.
