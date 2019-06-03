Rouses Markets' Chef Nino shares this delicious shrimp recipe that uses a mixture of cilantro, garlic and pine nuts to coat the shrimp. Serve over pasta for a complete meal!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses wild caught Louisiana Shrimp, 9-12 count peeled and deveined
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 3 cloves garlic
- ½ cup Rouses olive oil
- ½ tsp. kosher or sea salt
- ½ tsp. cracked black pepper
- ¼ c. pine nuts (or walnuts)
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 pound cooked pasta of choice
STEPS:
1. Combine cilantro, garlic, salt, black pepper, pine nuts or walnuts, cumin and red pepper flakes into a food processor, pour in olive oil gradually and continue until desired consistency is achieved.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, add shrimp and pesto. Mix thoroughly.
3. Grill, bake, or pan sear until shrimp are turning pink.
4. Serve over pasta.
