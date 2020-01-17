O'Charley's is featured on Studio 10, making Classic Eggs Benedict, which features two poached eggs on a slice of grilled tomato, Canadian bacon and a toasted English muffin with traditional hollandaise sauce. Also, don't miss National Pie Day January 23!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 poached eggs
- 1 English muffin
- 4 slices Canadian bacon
- 2 tomato slices
- Warm hollandaise sauce
STEPS:
Poach eggs while toasting your English Muffin in a toaster.
Cook the Canadian bacon then slice the tomato.
Place the toasted English muffin side by side.
Put two slices of Canadian bacon and one slice of tomato on each half muffin.
When eggs are poached, place carefully on top of each muffin.
Add warm hollandaise sauce over each poached egg.
O'Charley's serves this Classic Eggs Benedict with Parmesan brunch fries!
