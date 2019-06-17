It's another great recipe from Chef Nino, corporate chef for Rouses Markets! This Asian-style dish features Gulf shrimp, peppers and onion in a creamy coconut sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Rouses wild caught Louisiana shrimp, 21 count peeled and cleaned
  • 1 poblano pepper, diced
  • ½ yellow bell pepper, diced
  • ½ red bell pepper, diced
  • ½ medium red onion, diced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 1 Rouses Coconut Milk
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 6 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 teaspoons fresh cut garlic
  • 2 tablespoons Rouses unsalted butter
  • 1 pound pasta noodles, cooked

STEPS:

In a medium sauce pan, sauté poblano pepper, bell peppers and red onion in butter until tender, about 5 minutes. Add shrimp, salt, black pepper and red pepper, and cook another 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add lime juice, coconut milk, soy sauce, and sesame oil, stirring constantly on medium-high heat.

Cook until reduced by ½ and starts to thicken, about 10 minutes. Serve over cooked pasta.

