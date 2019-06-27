Summer is here, and whether you're by the pool or out on the deck, it's the perfect time to enjoy a fruity drink! Julie Lo with CÎROC Vodka shows you great ideas to mix watermelon into your summer fun.
CÎROC has a new limited-edition Summer Watermelon vodka!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.