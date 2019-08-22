Chef Steve Zucker stopped by Studio 10 to make his famous crab cakes with mango salsa! You can enjoy some amazing food at Dauphin's Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the event "In Search of Creole", presented by Dauphin's, Naman's Catering and the Reese's Senior Bowl.
This special evening will benefit Mobile Police Officers Sean Tuder & Clayton Graham. Tickets will include a silent auction, live music from renowned entertainer Mark Pipas, two complimentary beverages per guest and authentic Creole fare prepared by Dauphin’s Executive Chef and Partner, Steve Zucker, along with famed area caterer Alec Naman of Naman’s Catering.
Guests will be able to dine and mingle with the Reese’s® Senior Bowl Ambassadors, former athletes and NFL greats from the Mobile area, as well as other special guests...all while taking in the nearly panoramic views of Mobile Bay at Dauphin’s from high atop the RSA Trustmark Building.
All proceeds will directly benefit the family of fallen Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder and Officer Clayton Graham, who was severely injured in a head-on collision this January. Purchase tickets at godauphins.com/fundraiser.
Crab Cakes Recipe:
INGREDIENTS:
Yields: 20 Crab Cakes
- 2 lbs. Lump Gulf Crab Meat, Picked Clean
- 1 Tbsp. Old Bay Seasoning
- 1/2 cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
- 1 Egg
- 1 Tbsp. Creole Mustard
- 1 Tbsp. Jerk Seasoning
- 1 ounce Worcestershire Sauce
- 2 ounce Baumhower’s Hot Sauce
- 1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs
STEPS:
Mix together mayonnaise, egg, Old Bay, Worcestershire sauce, jerk and mustard until creamy.
Add bread crumbs, mixing evenly.
Add in the crab meat and gently mix evenly to avoid breaking up the crab meat lumps.
Mold into crab cakes
Lightly push down on each cake to flatten and make a rustic crab cake with even thickness.
Sauté in a skillet on medium heat with a little canola oil until brown, flip the crab cake over and brown the other side.
