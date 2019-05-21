Chef Jonavin from Christ Cafe at Christ United Methodist Church shows us a great chicken dish to make for family and friends. It's quick, packed with flavor, and you can use leftover chicken breasts is you have them!
INGREDIENTS:
•1.5 lb chicken breasts (4 small chicken breasts, or 2 large chicken breasts halved)
•1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
•salt and pepper
•4 garlic cloves minced or 2 tsp garlic paste
•1 cup chicken stock
•8 slices bacon, cooked and drained of fat, chopped
•1 cup milk
•1/2 cup Asiago cheese shredded
•2 tablespoons fresh parsley, basil, and oregano chopped
STEPS:
1. Generously season the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet. Cook chicken breasts on medium-high heat - about 2 minutes on each side, to brown a bit. Chicken doesn't have to be cooked through - you'll continue cooking it later. Remove the chicken from the skillet, and cook your bacon until crispy in the pan and drain oil.
2. Add minced or paste garlic to the same skillet - cook on medium heat for about 30 seconds, scraping the bottom of the pan. Deglaze the pan with the small amount of chicken stock. Add the remaining chicken stock (total of 1 cup).
3. Add half the bacon (cooked, fat should be drained off, and chopped into small chunks) to the chicken broth.
4. Add the chicken back to the pan, on top of bacon and in the chicken broth. Cook, simmering on low heat, covered, for about 20 minutes, until the chicken is completely cooked through, and is no longer pink in the center.
5. After the chicken is completely cooked, remove it from the skillet. Add 1 cup milk to the skillet. Bring to boil and mix everything well, scraping from the bottom. Add 1/2 cup shredded Asiago cheese and stir to melt completely, about 30 seconds. Immediately reduce to simmer, add chicken breasts back to the skillet and reheat.
6. To serve, spoon some of the sauce over the chicken breasts, and sprinkle with the remaining chopped bacon and chopped parsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.