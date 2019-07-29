Mike from One Meal stops by Studio 10 to make a pasta dish with seared shrimp and sausage in a creamy Parmesan sauce.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound shrimp
- 1 pound Hall's or Monroe smoked sausage
- 1 pound ribbon pasta
- Diced trinity (onion, celery, bell pepper)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 capful of liquid crab boil
- 1 can Rotel (drained)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 1 cup Parmesan (grated)
- Garnish with green onions (chopped)
- add to your taste- Tony Cachere's
- Add to your taste- salt and pepper
STEPS:
Cook pasta according to package instructions. Slice sausage and saute on low in skillet for 4 minutes.
Toss shrimp in olive oil and season with Cajun spices. Sear shrimp with sausage, 1 min. per side. Remove shrimp and sausage.
Add diced veggies and saute until tender, 6-7 minutes. Add drained Rotel. Pour in chicken broth and reduce.
Add heavy cream. Simmer for 5 minutes.
Add cheese. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Pour over pasta. Garnish with green onions. Enjoy!
