Lucy with Greer's Markets shares a great back-to-school recipe. With its creamy Ranch flavor, the kiddos may not even notice the veggies you snuck in to this yummy dish!
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz vegetable rotini pasta
- 1/2 cucumber, seeded and diced small
- 1/2 red bell pepper, seeded and diced small
- 1/2 cup frozen green peas, thawed
- 4 oz medium cheddar cheese, diced small
- 1/2 cup ham, diced small
- 1 oz dry ranch dip/salad dressing mix
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/4 tsp. seasoning salt
STEPS:
Dressing: Whisk dry ranch seasoning, mayonnaise and milk together in a bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes so it can thicken.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add rotini pasta. Cook for 8 minutes then drain.
Pour drained pasta into a bowl. Add your desired amount of dressing to the pasta, at least 1/2- 3/4 of the dressing. You can always add more later. Stir pasta and dressing together. Add cucumber, red bell pepper, peas, cheddar, ham and seasoning salt. Refrigerate until ready to eat.
