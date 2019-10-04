Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shares his recipe for delicious Creole-style crab cakes that are chock full of fresh blue crab meat and seasonings!
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ pound blue crab claw meat
- ½ pound blue crab lump meat
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon Coleman's Dry Mustard
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon celery salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
- 1 tablespoon Creole mustard
- 1 cup Guidry’s Fresh Cuts Creole Seasoning (located in the produce section of our stores)
- 1½ cups coarsely broken saltine crackers (place them in a ziplock bag and seal it, then roll with
- rolling pin to break up crackers)
- 1 jar of your favorite Remoulade Sauce
STEPS:
Mix all the ingredients except for the saltine crackers and Remoulade Sauce in a large
bowl. Gently blend the coarsely broken saltine crackers into the mixture.
Place bowl in the refrigerator for one hour.
Remove from refrigerator and form 10-12 balls, then flatten them into patties.
In a lightly oiled heavy skillet, brown each patty for 5 minutes on each side.
Top liberally with Remoulade Sauce of your choice.
