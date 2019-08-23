Chef Nino from Rouses Markets demonstrates a creamy shrimp salad with olives, Creole tomatoes and Cajun seasoning.
Combine shrimp and all ingredients except the tomatoes in a medium bowl. Mix until all ingredients are combined.
Add cut tomatoes and gently stir to mix them into salad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.