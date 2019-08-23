tomato

Chef Nino from Rouses Markets demonstrates a creamy shrimp salad with olives, Creole tomatoes and Cajun seasoning.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound peeled, cooked Louisiana shrimp (21-25 per pound), tails removed, chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, finely diced
  • ¼ cup minced fresh basil
  • 10 Kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 2 green onions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Italian flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 4 large ripe Creole tomatoes, cut into small wedges

STEPS:

Combine shrimp and all ingredients except the tomatoes in a medium bowl. Mix until all ingredients are combined.

Add cut tomatoes and gently stir to mix them into salad.

