In a new Studio10 segment called Curbside Dining, we are putting the spotlight on great restaurants that are still open, have great food and are asking for your business.
BarBQuing with My Honey is owned by the husband and wife team of Tim and Glenda Witherspoon. They promise once you try their food it will be "Love at First Bite."
They've been in the restaurant business for 16 years, but just before the coronavirus pandemic, moved to a new location at 1880 Suite A on Airport Blvd.
They are open for businesss, you can call ahead, or walk in to place your order and then wait in the parking lot.
You don't want to miss some phenomenal food! Check out BarBQuing with My Honey!
BarBQuing with my Honey
1880 Suite A Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL
(251) 479-1089
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.