In this Curbside Dining segment, we take a trip to Mediterranean Sandwich Co. in Mobile.
We met up with company President Vlad Moldoveanu to learn more about what they're doing that time. Also, Joe chowed down on one of their best sellers... the Redneck Gyro!
Here's some information they provided:
We are open and we are safely serving everyone. We successfully use our online ordering system on our website www.mediterraneansandwich.com for contactless pick-up or curbside delivery. We also take walk in orders and phone ones and deliver trough our trusted partners Dapper and Waitr.
1. Has the menu selection changed?
No, the menu or pricing has not changed. We offer the full selection that we had pre-disaster; we just changed the order is placed and the way we bring it to you.
2. How do I place an order?
Please visit our website at www.mediterraneansandwich.com
Then you select your location and place an order and pay online. We will have it ready for you on a designated spot inside (on a table). You can also call us, and we will bring it to your car.
3. Any other news or new things coming?
Yes, several changes are coming to Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Like many others, we are constantly increasing our sanitation and cleaning protocols. We have purchased four mini vans and we will start our own delivery service. We will deliver with our staff, same crew members that you trust with preparing your food in the stores, they will bring it to your door. We believe its time for this personal touch to make our customers feel comfortable and keep them safe.
Visit www.mediterraneansandwich.com for placing an order and additional info.
We are locally owned and operated. We have been in business since 2009 and we are incredibly grateful for our customer’s support. The Community support has been amazing, even during these times. The Gulf Coast had its share of very tough times, but always comes back stronger. Thank you.
