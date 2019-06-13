Treat your dad to something sweet this Father's Day! EllenJay in Mobile has boxed goodies ready to grab and go. Dad will love these sugar cookies in cute shapes like donuts, ties, fishing and grilling gear, a golf course and even tools for the handyman in your life!
Jennifer with EllenJay says, the store is fully stocked, so no need to call ahead. You can stop by any time during store hours and pick up one of these tasty Father's Day boxes.
Jennifer shows off the sweet treats on Studio 10, and Joe & Chelsey challenge each other to a cookie decorate-off! Watch the video to see how they do.
Besides custom cookies, EllenJay is filled with decadent sweets like cake jars and the popular Buttercream Sammies. They also do events, so give them a call or visit their website for all of your bakery needs!
