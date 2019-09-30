Rouses dietitian April makes a healthy dairy-free milkshake using delicious avocado ice cream!
In a blender, combine all ingredients as listed. Blend until smooth. Pour into a nice clear glass and top with coconut cream Redi Whip and a cherry. Place a straw in glass and enjoy!
Nutrition Facts: (without toppings)Calories 198, Fat 13.5g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Sodium 125mg, Carbohydrates 21.5g, Fiber 1.5g, Protein 1.5g
