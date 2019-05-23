It's the third and final round of the 7th Annual Dale's Seasoning Cook-Off on Studio 10! Co-host Joe Emer made filet medallions, marinated in Dale's and topped with garlic herb butter. Joe is competing against co-host Chelsey Sayasane and Fox 10's Hal Scheurich for the coveted Dale's trophy.
INGREDIENTS:
4 filet medallions (1.5 inches thick)
1 lb Brussels sprouts
4 strips of bacon
1 white onion
Risotto
Garlic herb butter
Dale’s Marinade (low sodium)
STEPS:
To Prep: Marinate filets in Dale’s for 4-5 hours. Cut bacon into bits. Dice onion. Quarter Brussels sprouts.
Brussels Sprouts:
Drizzle pan with olive oil. Cook bacon bits. Remove bacon, but leave in grease. Cook onions in grease for 1-2 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts, drizzle with Dale’s and stir. Add cooked bacon and stir.
Risotto:
Make from scratch, or buy easy mix like Knorr Four Cheese Risotto and follow instructions.
Filet Medallion (1.5 inches thick):
Marinate in Dale’s. Drizzle olive oil in oven safe pan. Once oil is hot, sear steaks on both sides (about 2 minutes a side) and place pan in oven preheated at 400 degrees. Cook about 6-10 minutes (depending on preference). Top with pepper and garlic herb butter.
TO PLATE:
Lay bed of cheesy risotto. Place Brussels sprouts and bacon mix on top of cheesy risotto. Lay filet medallion on top center of risotto/sprouts. Top with garlic herb butter and fresh pepper.
Pick up a bottle of Dale's at your local market, and visit dalesseasoning.com for more recipes and grilling tips!
