Fox10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers joined us on Studio10 as part of our Dale's Cooking Challenge!
DALE'S MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST
1 pot roast
1 stick of butter (salted or unsalted)
1 packet of Italian seasoning
1 packet of ranch reasoning
1 jar of banana peppers
1/4 to 1/8 cup of Dales (optional)
Cook on high for 6 hours, or on low for 8 hours
