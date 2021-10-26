Joe and Chelsey wrap up our Dale's Cooking Challenge with Pull Apart Beef Sliders and Yogurt-Mustard Dip. You can find more great recipes on this website.
Pull Apart Beef Sliders
- 2bs 85/15% ground beef
- 4 tsp (3 tsp Dale's seasoning +1 tsp), divided
- ½ tsp Black pepper
- 16 Slider rolls
- 16 slices American or Cheddar Cheese, each quartered
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 medium yellow onions, peels and thinly sliced
- ¼ cup Mayonnaise
- ¼ cup Ketchup
- 2 tbsp Creole mustard (Dijon mustard)
- 2 tbsp Chopped pickles
- 2 tsp Pickle juice
1.To begin Dale's Pull Apart Beef Sliders, heat a medium skillet over medium heat.
2.Then, add the butter, then the onions.
3.Next, cook until the onions start to soften and look translucent, about 5 minutes.
4.Reduce heat to low and let cook, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes.
5.Then, add 1 teaspoon of Dale’s seasoning and continue to cook another 5 minutes.
6.Remove from heat and set aside.
7.Preheat the broiler to high, with the oven rack positioned 6” from the heating element.
8.In a medium bowl, gently combine the ground beef, 3 tablespoons Dale’s seasoning and black pepper.
9.Line a large baking sheet pan with foil.
10.Form the meat into 16 equal sized patties, (about 2oz each or ¼ cup each).
11.Form the patties to be slightly wider than the bun, with a small indent in the center.
12.Arrange in rows in the center of the sheet tray.
13.Place under the broiler for 3 minutes.
14.Turn to the other side, and broil 2 more minutes. (Patties should be slightly undercooked at this point, as they will return to the oven later).
15.Transfer sliders to a plate and replace foil on the sheet tray with clean foil.
16.Reduce oven temp to 375°F.
17.Slice the slider rolls in half cross-wise.
18.Arrange the bottom halves tightly together on the baking sheet.
19.Top each bottom half with 2 small slices of cheese, a slider, another 2 slices of cheese, and small spoonful of onions.
20.Top with the top buns and push the sliders together so that they touch in a square.
21.Cover tray tightly with another piece of foil and return to the oven for 10-12 minutes, until cheese is melty.
22.Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickles & their juice.
23.Place sliders on cutting board to serve with the sauce on the side.
Dale’s Yogurt-Mustard Dip
- 1 cup plain whole white yogurt
- 3 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp honey
- 2 tbsp Dale's Reduced Sodium Blend
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- 2 yellow bell peppers, cored and seeded, cut into 1" pieces
- 1 cherry tomatoes
- 24 4-6" skewers
- 1 small cucumber, halved lengthwise, cut into 1/2" pieces
1.To begin making Dale's Dip. First, in a medium bowl, whisk the yogurt, mustard, honey and Dale’s Reduced Sodium blend.
2.Next, top with green onion.
3.Then, serve alongside vegetable skewers.
4.Vegetable Skewers:
5.First, place 1-2 pieces of cucumber, tomato and bell pepper onto each skewer.
