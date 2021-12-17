Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear is the place to go for all of your holiday treats. Studio 10's Chelsey stops by Punta Clara Kitchen to see how their delicious divinity and cakes are made.
Located in the heart of Point Clear, Alabama- Punta Clara Kitchen was started in 1952 as a backyard hobby. More than 60 years later, the business is still family-owned and continues to offer treats for every taste, including candies, jellies, preserves, pickles, relishes, and cakes.
Punta Clara Kitchen can also ship its desserts and gifts. So give them a call soon to get your orders in on time.
- CONTACT: Punta Clara Kitchen
- 17111 Scenic Highway 98, Fairhope, AL
- (800) 437-7868
- www.puntaclara.com
- Find on Facebook
