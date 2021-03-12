We're getting you ready for Easter at Punta Clara Kitchen! Joe visited the bakery and gift shop in Point Clear, AL to check out their delicious Easter sweet treats.
Punta Clara Kitchen makes beautiful chocolate rabbits, eggs, and decorated bonnets, along with bunny face suckers, cakes and more to sell at Easter time. They also have old-fashioned panoramic sugar eggs that are amazing and so detailed! Watch the video in this segment to see their sweet treats and how they're made.
Pick up your Easter goodies at Punta Clara Kitchen, and if you want to order an Easter cake, call them now or at least 2-3 days in advance if possible.
WANT TO GO?
- Punta Clara Kitchen
- 17111 Scenic Highway 98, Point Clear, AL
- 800-437-7868
- Local: 251-928-8477
- www.puntaclara.com
- Find on Facebook
