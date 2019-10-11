Josh from the Greater Gulf State Fair showed off his pancake making skills on Studio 10! He's also getting us ready for a Community Pancake Breakfast, complete with Diaper Derby baby races, to kick off the fair festivities.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Egg, large
- 1 cup All-purpose flour
- 2 tsp Baking powder
- 1 Pinch Salt
- 1 tsp Vanilla extract, Pure
- 2 tbsp White sugar
- 1 Canola oil
- 2 tbsp Butter, Unsalted
- 7/8 cup Milk
STEPS:
Combine flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder into a bowl and mix well.
In a separate bowl, mix the egg, milk, vanilla, and melted butter together. Be careful not to use hot, melted butter, as that may end up cooking your eggs!
Pour the wet ingredient mixture into the dry ingredients and stir till mostly incorporated. The batter should be thick and a little lumpy, but without any visible streaks of flour. If it is too thick to work with, add a little milk. Set the batter aside for 5-10 minutes.
Heat a heavy-bottomed, non-stick pan over a low-medium heat and coat it with oil. Use a 1/4 cup measure to scoop and drop the batter into the pan so that you get evenly-sized pancakes.
Cook until the first side is golden brown, or until the top surface forms bubbles. Flip and repeat on the other side. Adjust heat accordingly. Serve while still hot.
