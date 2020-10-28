Erin from Farm Fresh Meats is getting you ready for the Elberta German Sausage Festival! She's grilling up their world famous German sausage dogs sold twice a year at the popular festival.
INGREDIENTS:
Elberta German Sausages
Hot dog buns
Sauerkraut
Spicy mustard
STEPS:
Heat your char grill to a high heat and grill sausages on all sides for 15-20 minutes or until the internal temperature of the sausage is 165 degrees. Remove from grill, place in bun, top with sauerkraut and mustard and enjoy!!
