Firehouse Subs joined Studio 10 to show off their new limited edition Everything Hook & Ladder sub!
There are four Firehouse Subs restaurants in Mobile, Ala.:
- 3694 Airport Blvd.
- 5300-C Halls Mill Rd.
- 3075 Government Blvd B105
- 6300 Grelot Rd.
Visit www.firehousesubs.com for hours and locations nearest you.
SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION:
• Firehouse Subs has introduced the new Everything Hook & Ladder sub available for a limited time. Inspired by the classic everything bagel paired with cream cheese, this new sub features the same craveable flavors from our Hook & Ladder® sub – steaming hot smoked turkey breast, Virginia Honey ham, and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and deli mustard – but with the addition of an all-new custom everything bagel-seasoned sub roll with PHILADELPHIA® Cream Cheese. The savory seasoning blend, featuring sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion and salt, is baked onto every custom roll served with the Everything Hook & Ladder sub and freshly toasted to order.
• Firehouse Subs invites guests to celebrate National Brinner Week February 1-7, 2021, by ordering the Everything Hook & Ladder sub at any U.S. Firehouse Subs location, with the exception of Puerto Rico, and non-traditional locations, like those in airports and universities. To kick off National Brinner Week, Firehouse Subs is offering Rewards members double points on purchases made throughout the day on Monday, February 1. Brinner – eating breakfast for dinner – isn’t a new concept but the Everything Hook & Ladder sub fits the bill when it comes to satisfying the breakfast cravings with comforting and familiar flavors.
• To order an Everything Hook & Ladder sub, visit FirehouseSubs.com or download and the Firehouse Subs app and your order will be boxed, bagged and ready to pick up at the Rapid Rescue To Go® station inside at your nearest Firehouse Subs location, and some locations currently offer curbside delivery. Guests may also order the Everything Hook & Ladder sub using their favorite third-party delivery platforms.
• Any sub on the menu can be made an “Everything” by upgrading to an everything bagel seasoned sub roll to any medium sub for just $1.00 more and by adding Philadelphia Cream Cheese for just $0.50 on a medium sub. For a limited time, guests can also upgrade to the Everything sub roll on catering box lunches - perfect for groups large or small.
• In celebration of “The Big Game,” Firehouse Subs is offering 10% off any half platter (subs & snack option OR subs & salad option). **Order in advance online at FirehouseSubs.com or on the app. Offer is valid 2/1 - 2/14.
• On Game Day, 2/7, Firehouse Subs is awarding rewards members triple points on Hook & Ladder and Italian subs of any size. **Offer is valid only on 2/7. To be eligible for rewards, customers can download the Firehouse Subs app in their device's app store.
MORE INFO:
Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community.
For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities."
This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.
Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.