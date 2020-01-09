John and Michael from Fired Up stop by Studio 10 to make their famous ribs and talk about the wonderful charity work they're doing in the community.
Here's how they make their mouthwatering BBQ ribs:
1. Take a slab of loin back ribs.
2. Remove the membrane from the bottom side of the slab.
3. Apply a quality dry rub to the meat side of the slab.
4. Smoke on a stick burner smoker for 1 hour at 275 degrees.
5. Remove and add 1/4 cup of brown sugar and 1/4 cup of honey to the cavity side of the slab.
6. Wrap in aluminum foil and return to the smoker. Smoke for 1.5 hours and check for tenderness. When the meat can be broken with a pinch, the ribs are ready.
