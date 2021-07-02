Jim & Jay Chandler stop by Studio 10 to show off Firehouse Subs' new Chicken Gyro Sub & Cherry Lime-Aid Zero Sugar drink!
The Chicken Gyro Sub is a twist on the popular, traditional gyro and features grilled sliced chicken breast, feta cheese, sliced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and onion, with a zesty pepperoncini tzatziki spread on a toasted sub roll. The pepperoncini tzatziki spread has a bit of a kick to it, and is a 2-3 on the heat scale, made in-house with yogurt, lemon, cucumber, dill, garlic, chopped pepperoncini peppers and mayo.
Save time and order your Chicken Gyro Sub on FirehouseSubs.com or on the Firehouse Subs app and your order will be boxed, bagged and ready to pick up at our Rapid Rescue To Go® station inside the restaurant.
Now through July 3, the Chicken Gyro Sub will be exclusively available on the Firehouse Subs app for Rapid Rescue To Go orders, one week before it is available to order via dine-in, phone, carryout, or third-party delivery. Guests can earn double points when ordering the Chicken Gyro Sub in the app from now through July 3, 2021.
Beginning July 5, 2021, the Chicken Gyro Sub will be available for dine-in, phone, carryout, drive-thru, online ordering, app and third-party delivery.
For the ultimate Firehouse Subs experience, try pairing the sub with the new Cherry Lime-Aid Zero Sugar. Originally created by Firehouse Subs founders and brothers, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, the original Cherry Lime-Aid was introduced in the brand’s hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. The beverage is sweet but well balanced with the tartness from the lime juice. During the early days of Firehouse Subs, Chris and Robin, along with “Momma Sorensen,” would hand-squeeze the limes and hand-pour the Cherry Lime-Aid for guests.
Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community.
For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.
Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com.
LOCATIONS:
There are four locally owned and operated Firehouse Subs restaurants in Mobile, Alabama:
- 3694 Airport Blvd.
- 5300-C Halls Mill Rd.
- 3075 Government Blvd B105
- 6300 Grelot Rd.
