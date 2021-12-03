Chef Bathon from FIVE makes their signature cheeseburger on Studio 10, getting us ready for Holiday Cheer at FIVE to benefit the Child Advocacy Center.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup diced tomato skins
- ½ cup finely diced red onion
- 2/4 cup diced bacon
- 1/3 cup sweet pickle relish
- Mayonnaise to preferred consistency
STEPS:
- Grill 2 4 oz 73/27 ground beef patties
- Add a slice of American cheese on both patties
- Cut and dice tomato skins, red onion, bacon, and pickle relish
- Fold all ingredients for bacon relish with mayo (approx. 2 tablespoons) for desired consistency
- Place cheesed patties on grilled hamburger buns, and top with bacon relish.
- Serve with a side of hot & salted fries. Enjoy!
BUSINESS INFORMATION:
- 609 Dauphin Street
- Mobile, AL 36602
- Wednesday & Thursday 4-9p
- Friday 4-10p
- Saturday 11a-10p
- Sunday 11a-9p
- Five-bar.com
- Instagram: @fivemobile
SPECIAL EVENT:
Holiday Cheer at FIVE is a winetasting and sampling of signature dishes from FIVE. The event includes live holiday music and a live auction of select gifts to give. Follow us on FaceBook and on our website, www.cacmobile.org. Ticket cost is $35 each. You can purchase tickets at the Child Advocacy Center and FIVE.
