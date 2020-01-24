Chef Nino from Rouses makes a delicious soup for the cooler weather, with pancetta, cannellini beans, spinach and an array of spices.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 3 ounces pancetta or bacon, chopped
- 1 small white onion, finely chopped
- 2 carrots, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 4 cups unsalted chicken broth
- 2 cans (14½ ounces each) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped
- Sea salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, minced
STEPS:
1. In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, heat the oil until hot. Add the pancetta (or bacon) and sauté until it browns slightly, about 5 minutes.
2. Raise the heat to medium. Add the onion and carrots, and sauté until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes.
3. Add the garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes.
4. Stir in the tomato paste, mixing well. Add the broth and the beans. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium.
5. Add the spinach and cook until it is wilted, about 10 minutes.
6. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
7. Ladle the soup into bowls. Sprinkle with the parsley and serve.
