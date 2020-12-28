Kick off the new year with healthy living and fresh delicious food! 'Fresh from Florida' chefs Bridget and Justin show you a healthy recipe using Florida citrus and the iconic Florida grouper.
Florida Grouper with Citrus Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 (6-ounce) Florida grouper fillets
- 3 Florida oranges, peeled, seeded and segmented
- 2 Florida grapefruit, peeled, seeded and segmented
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- ¼ cup fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped
- 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
- ½ cup jicama, peeled and julienned
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
STEPS:
Combine the fennel, jicama, citrus segments, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, vinegar and parsley in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and mix thoroughly. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Preheat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season grouper fillets with salt and pepper. Carefully place the fillets into pan and sear for two to three minutes per side or until completely done. Serve over chilled citrus salad.
