The Fox10 Vault features news stories that have aired throughout the decades on Fox10.
In this report from 1975, there was a nationwide shortage of Mason Jar lids. A store manager on the Gulf Coast told Fox10, they were getting dozens of calls and questions every day about when the lids would be back in stock. Managers said at the time, manufacturers could not make enough lids to keep up with demand.
The lid shortage was nationwide, and it was a big problem for millions of home gardeners who canned from year to year.
Watch the video to see the report from Kathy Williams for Channel 10 Newsbeat.
