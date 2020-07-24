Out of the goodness of his heart, Chef Jonavin Murray, the owner of Thrive Catering has decided to hold a free, hot dog cookout!

Saturday, August 1st from 11am until 2pm, or as long as supplies last, folks can drive thru at Langan Park in Mobile and pick up a box of hot dog and chips for free!  

Let's get out the house and celebrate!  

Thrive by Chef Jonavin Murray Presents

Drive Through Cookout

Saturday, August 1st (11am-2pm)

Langan Park

4901 Ziegler Blvd

Mobile, AL 36608

If you'd like to help Jonavin with the costs associated with this cookout, please feel free to make a monetary donation:

Cash App: $Thrivec1

Venmo: @ThrivingChef

Visit: Facebook.com/chefjonavin for more info.

