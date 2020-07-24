Out of the goodness of his heart, Chef Jonavin Murray, the owner of Thrive Catering has decided to hold a free, hot dog cookout!
Saturday, August 1st from 11am until 2pm, or as long as supplies last, folks can drive thru at Langan Park in Mobile and pick up a box of hot dog and chips for free!
Let's get out the house and celebrate!
Thrive by Chef Jonavin Murray Presents
Drive Through Cookout
Saturday, August 1st (11am-2pm)
Langan Park
4901 Ziegler Blvd
Mobile, AL 36608
If you'd like to help Jonavin with the costs associated with this cookout, please feel free to make a monetary donation:
Cash App: $Thrivec1
Venmo: @ThrivingChef
Visit: Facebook.com/chefjonavin for more info.
