Kick off the new year with healthy living and fresh delicious food! 'Fresh From Florida' chefs Bridget and Justin show you a simple and healthy recipe for green bean casserole, using Florida green beans.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Florida green beans, blanched and trimmed
- 10 Florida mushrooms, cleaned and sliced thin
- ½ sweet onion, sliced thin
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 2-3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 (8-ounce) package Italian blend cheese
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 ¾ cups milk
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- Toppings (such as fried onions, crushed butter crackers, or cracklings)
- Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
PREPARATION:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Preheat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter and let melt completely before adding onions. Add onions and sauté for 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and thyme and sauté for another minute. Add garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and 1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning and stir to combine. Next sprinkle flour and stir (will look like a paste). Slowly pour in milk while stirring to break up any lumps. Next add three-quarters of the cheese and green beans. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Thoroughly mix and cook over medium heat for 3 minutes. Pour into casserole dish and bake for 30-45 minutes. Uncover and top with fried onions or cracklings, cheese and bake in oven for additional 5 minutes uncovered.
Fresh Tip: This can be prepared 1-2 days in advance of event and baked in the oven the day of.
