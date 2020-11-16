Punta Clara Kitchen is the place to go for all of your holiday treats! Whether you need desserts for holiday gatherings or delicious gifts for friends and family, you can find something for any occasion.
Chelsey visited Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear to see how they make their famous holiday fruitcake! You can check out the recipe below. Other customer favorites include the carrot cake, butter crunch cake and the caramel cake.
Punta Clara Kitchen can also ship its desserts and gifts. So give them a call soon to get your orders in on time.
Located in the heart of Point Clear, Alabama- Punta Clara Kitchen was started in 1952 as a backyard hobby. More than 60 years later, the business is still family-owned and continues to offer treats for every taste, including candies, jellies, preserves, pickles, relishes, and cakes.
- CONTACT: Punta Clara Kitchen
- 17111 Scenic Highway 98, Fairhope, AL
- (800) 437-7868
- www.puntaclara.com
RECIPE: White Fruit Cake
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 lb. oleo
- 1 lb. sugar
- 1 lb. all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup light karo syrup
- 1 cup brandy
- 1/2 cup corn syrup
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 6 eggs
- 3 lbs. crystallized fruit
- 1 lb. crystallized pineapple
- 1 lb. crystallized cherries
- 1 lb. golden raisins
- 1 1/2 lbs. chopped pecans
STEPS:
Weigh flour, set half aside to coat crystallized fruit. Cream oleo and sugar. Add eggs and syrup. Mix the rest of the flour with baking powder and nutmeg, add to the oleo mixture. Add brandy, mix well. Add floured fruit, pecans and raisins, mix well. To prepare pans: grease pans, line with wax paper and grease again. Place batter in pans, press down to pack. Decorate with more crystallized fruit and pecans. Bake at 275 degrees for 2 hours. Makes 10 lbs of fruit cake.
