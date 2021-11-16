Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear is the place to go for all of your holiday treats. Studio 10's Joe stops by Punta Clara Kitchen to see how their famous fruitcakes are made! These special holiday treats are made from a family recipe that's more than 100 years old. You can check out the recipe below.
Located in the heart of Point Clear, Alabama- Punta Clara Kitchen was started in 1952 as a backyard hobby. More than 60 years later, the business is still family-owned and continues to offer treats for every taste, including candies, jellies, preserves, pickles, relishes, and cakes.
Punta Clara Kitchen can also ship its desserts and gifts. So give them a call soon to get your orders in on time.
- CONTACT: Punta Clara Kitchen
- 17111 Scenic Highway 98, Fairhope, AL
- (800) 437-7868
- www.puntaclara.com
- Find on Facebook
RECIPE: White Fruitcake
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ pound butter
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 cups flour
- ½ cup light Karo syrup
- ¼ cup pineapple juice
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon rum flavoring
- 1 tablespoon brandy flavoring
- 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 6 eggs
- 3 pounds mixed crystallized fruit
- 1 pound crystallized pineapple
- 1 pound crystallized cherries
- 1 pound raisins (golden)
- 1 ½ pound pecans
STEPS:
Measure flour-- use 2 cups flour to flour the crystallized fruit. Put other 2 cups flour in sifter. Cream butter and sugar, add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add pineapple juice, syrup and flavoring. In sifter, add baking powder and nutmeg to flour-- sift. Add flour mixture to butter mixture, mixing well.
Add floured fruit and stir well. Add pecans and raisins, mix well. To prepare pans: grease pans, line with waxed paper, and grease again. Place batter into pans, press down to pack. Decorate with crystallized pineapple, cherries and pecans. Bake in 275 degree oven-- loaf pan for 2 hours; 9" tube pan for 3 hours or until lightly browned. Makes 10 pounds of fruitcake.
