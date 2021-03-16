We went to Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear, AL to show you more of the delicious sweet treats you can get for Easter.
The bakery/gift shop offers so many Easter goodies, like chocolate bunnies, candy eggs with different fillings, decorated bonnets, and special cakes. But perhaps the most impressive is their panoramic sugar eggs!
These intricate sugar eggs are decorated with different Easter scenes. Some feature favorite movie characters and cartoons, and even superheroes like Batman and Spider-Man. The eggs are handmade with love by "Miss Ann" from Huntsville, AL. She starts working on these detailed eggs the day after Christmas!
Pick up your Easter goodies at Punta Clara Kitchen, and if you want to order an Easter cake, call them now or at least 2-3 days in advance if possible.
